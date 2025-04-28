Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. Tosti will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Tosti's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-70
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|X
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|X
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|X
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|X
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|X
|69-78
|+3
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.357
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.084
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.352
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.583
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.210
|0.768
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti is sporting a 0.084 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti is delivering a -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
