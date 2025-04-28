PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. Tosti will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Tosti's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-70-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansX65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipX75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipX70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenX71-73E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1065-69-66-70-1470.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenX69-78+3--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3570.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0840.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3520.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.583-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2100.768

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti is sporting a 0.084 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti is delivering a -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

