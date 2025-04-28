PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP265-61-67-71-20300.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1566-76-67-78-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice (including the top 5 finish) over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4980.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.282-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.430-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.269-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.055-0.451

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.282 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter is delivering a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.