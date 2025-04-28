Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice (including the top 5 finish) over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.