Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
|300.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice (including the top 5 finish) over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.498
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.282
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.430
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.269
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.055
|-0.451
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.282 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter is delivering a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.