Adam Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Adam Svensson returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for 69th place.
Svensson's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T69
|69-69-71-69
|-10
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|16.500
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.066
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.049
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.286
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.426
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.255
|-0.206
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.286 ranks 31st on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson has posted a -0.049 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
- Svensson has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
