PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Adam Svensson returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for 69th place.

    Latest odds for Svensson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Svensson's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T6969-69-71-69-10

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5971-66-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-66-71-71-716.500

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.066-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.049-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2860.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.426-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.255-0.206

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.286 ranks 31st on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson has posted a -0.049 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
    • Svensson has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.