Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Adam Schenk returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Schenk finished tied for 13th in last year's event with a score of 17-under.
Schenk's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|T79
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|2021
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31.000
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.204
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.123
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.131
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.051
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.100
|-1.283
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.123 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.88 percent of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
