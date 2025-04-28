Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.123 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.88 percent of the time.