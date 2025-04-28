PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Adam Schenk returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Schenk finished tied for 13th in last year's event with a score of 17-under.

    Schenk's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1366-67-68-66-17
    2023MC68-71-3
    2022T7968-70-69-74-7
    2021T3466-70-66-73-13

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-69-70-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-69-72-68-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2569-75-71-73E31.000

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.204-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.123-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.131-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.051-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.100-1.283

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.123 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.88 percent of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.