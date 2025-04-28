Aaron Baddeley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.

Baddeley has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.