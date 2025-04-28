PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Aaron Baddeley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Baddeley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4168-67-67-69-13
    2023T2371-65-66-67-15
    2021MC72-68-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-69-68-71-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-77-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32.400
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -1.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.367-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.223-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.6070.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.398-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.382-1.488

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.607 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley has posted a -0.223 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 146th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.14 ranks 26th.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.