Aaron Baddeley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Aaron Baddeley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.
Baddeley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|2023
|T23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|2021
|MC
|72-68
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2.400
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.367
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.223
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.607
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.398
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.382
|-1.488
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.607 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley has posted a -0.223 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 146th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.14 ranks 26th.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
