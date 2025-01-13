PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express

Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express

    Zach Johnson will play Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 10-under at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Johnson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2024, Johnson finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Johnson's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242562-69-68-70-19
    1/19/20234167-68-70-68-15
    1/20/20221467-66-72-69-14
    1/21/20216272-68-71-75-2
    1/16/2020MC70-72-70-4
    1/17/20192871-68-64-70-15

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 36th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.121 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 22nd last season, while he averaged 28.85 putts per round (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178284.1287.1
    Greens in Regulation %11566.20%68.06%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.4
    Par Breakers2626.74%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.97%11.46%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 19-under and finished 19th.
    • Johnson placed 145th in the FedExCup standings with 202 points last season.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 2.892.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.099-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.121-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1170.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4200.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3181.548

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-67-68-69-821
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-66-70-68-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.

