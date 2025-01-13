Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express

Last season Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 2.892.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090 (he finished 53rd in that event).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.