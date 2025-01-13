Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson will play Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 10-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Johnson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Johnson finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Johnson's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|1/19/2023
|41
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|1/20/2022
|14
|67-66-72-69
|-14
|1/21/2021
|62
|72-68-71-75
|-2
|1/16/2020
|MC
|70-72-70
|-4
|1/17/2019
|28
|71-68-64-70
|-15
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 36th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.121 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 22nd last season, while he averaged 28.85 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|11.46%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 19-under and finished 19th.
- Johnson placed 145th in the FedExCup standings with 202 points last season.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 2.892.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|1.548
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.