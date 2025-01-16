Zac Blair betting profile: The American Express
When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Zac Blair will aim to improve upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 12-under and finished 62nd at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Blair has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Blair's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-71-72
|-4
|1/16/2020
|55
|64-70-71-73
|-10
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Zac Blair has averaged 283.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Blair is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|283.0
|283.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.67%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.02
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.70%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|11.81%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Blair put up his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 33-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Blair collected 344 points last season, ranking 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.294
|-2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.110
|1.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.114
|-1.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.087
|-1.318
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The American Express.
