Zac Blair betting profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 51st.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Zac Blair has averaged 283.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.