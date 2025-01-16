PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: The American Express

    When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Zac Blair will aim to improve upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 12-under and finished 62nd at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Blair has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Blair's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20246267-67-67-75-12
    1/19/2023MC69-71-72-4
    1/16/20205564-70-71-73-10

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 283.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Blair is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180283.0283.6
    Greens in Regulation %10266.67%72.22%
    Putts Per Round9429.0230.2
    Par Breakers14122.70%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%11.81%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Blair put up his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 33-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Blair collected 344 points last season, ranking 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.294-2.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.1101.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2100.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.114-1.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.087-1.318

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-71-70-67-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.