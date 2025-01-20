Zac Blair betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
When he takes the course Jan. 22-25, Zac Blair will look to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 2-over and finished 73rd at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Blair has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Blair last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 73rd with a score of 2-over.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Blair's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|1/23/2020
|21
|72-66-72-72
|-6
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Blair has an average finishing position of 46th in his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 last season, which ranked 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.0 yards) ranked 180th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 89th on TOUR with an average of 0.110 per round. Additionally, he ranked 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|283.0
|277.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.67%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.02
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.70%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|11.11%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair last season played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
- Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
- Blair collected 344 points last season, placing 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.483.
- Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.772. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.294
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.110
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.114
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.087
|-0.004
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
