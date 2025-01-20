PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    When he takes the course Jan. 22-25, Zac Blair will look to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 2-over and finished 73rd at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Blair at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Blair has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Blair last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 73rd with a score of 2-over.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Blair's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20247369-68-79-74+2
    1/25/2023MC71-78+5
    1/23/20202172-66-72-72-6

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Blair has an average finishing position of 46th in his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 last season, which ranked 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.0 yards) ranked 180th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 89th on TOUR with an average of 0.110 per round. Additionally, he ranked 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180283.0277.5
    Greens in Regulation %10266.67%71.85%
    Putts Per Round9429.0229.9
    Par Breakers14122.70%19.26%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%11.11%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair last season played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
    • Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
    • Blair collected 344 points last season, placing 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.483.
    • Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.772. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.294-0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.1101.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2100.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.114-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.087-0.004

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-71-70-67-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.