Zac Blair betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.483.

Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.772. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.