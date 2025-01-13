Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The American Express

Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 332.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting.