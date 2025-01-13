3H AGO
Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The American Express
Aldrich Potgieter will compete at the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Potgieter's first time playing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 332.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Potgieter is averaging -5.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The American Express.
