Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.669 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.