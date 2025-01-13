Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express
In his last tournament, Davis Riley missed the cut at The Sentry. He'll be after better results Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Riley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In Riley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Riley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|1/19/2023
|65
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|1/20/2022
|59
|66-69-68-78
|-7
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -6.123 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 168th on TOUR with an average of -0.486 per round. Additionally, he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.31%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.6
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.31%
|65.93%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.58%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.75%
|16.30%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Riley compiled 647 points last season, which placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.669 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.360
|-2.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.486
|-3.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.074
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.630
|-6.123
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The American Express.
