Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express

Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express

    In his last tournament, Davis Riley missed the cut at The Sentry. He'll be after better results Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Riley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Riley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In Riley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Riley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-70-65-9
    1/19/20236570-67-69-71-11
    1/20/20225966-69-68-78-7

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -6.123 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 168th on TOUR with an average of -0.486 per round. Additionally, he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.31%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.6299.4
    Greens in Regulation %15664.31%65.93%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.0
    Par Breakers8624.58%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.75%16.30%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 53.8%.
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Riley compiled 647 points last season, which placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.669 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.360-2.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.486-3.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.074-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.630-6.123

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.