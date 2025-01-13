4H AGO
Xander Schauffele betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He finished third at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
Latest odds for Schauffele at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Schauffele's average finish has been third, and his average score 26-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 27-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Schauffele's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|1/19/2023
|3
|65-68-68-62
|-25
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Schauffele .
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.557 last season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranked 33rd, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranked 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked sixth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.678, while he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.97%.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 28.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.5
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.20%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|8.33%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at the PGA Championship, where he shot 21-under.
- Schauffele's 4057 points last season placed him second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that event.
- Schauffele produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.216 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.557
|1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.678
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.510
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.941
|3.455
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.