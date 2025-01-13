Xander Schauffele betting profile: The American Express

Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that event.

Schauffele produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.216 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.