PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The American Express

    Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He finished third at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Schauffele's average finish has been third, and his average score 26-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 27-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Schauffele's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024364-69-63-65-27
    1/19/2023365-68-68-62-25

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.557 last season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranked 33rd, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranked 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked sixth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.678, while he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.97%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 28.20% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.5314.7
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%72.22%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.4
    Par Breakers828.20%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%8.33%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at the PGA Championship, where he shot 21-under.
    • Schauffele's 4057 points last season placed him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that event.
    • Schauffele produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.216 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5571.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6781.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.195-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5100.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9413.455

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-65-68-69-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry3072-70-66-67-1732

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.