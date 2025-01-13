Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he took 65th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 4-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Montgomery has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 19-under.
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 61st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Montgomery's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|1/19/2023
|5
|64-69-65-66
|-24
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 57th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Montgomery has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -2.654 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 last season ranked 184th on TOUR, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery ranked 165th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.442, while he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.49%.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked first last season, and his 27.80 putts-per-round average ranked second.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|15.97%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery played 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Montgomery had his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 12-under (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 325 points last season, Montgomery finished 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 0.499 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|-4.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-2.654
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The American Express.
