Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The American Express

Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 0.499 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that event).