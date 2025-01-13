Wyndham Clark betting profile: The American Express

Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518 (he finished 13th in that event).

Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).