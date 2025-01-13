4H AGO
Wyndham Clark betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark enters the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 after a 15th-place finish in The Sentry in his last competition.
Latest odds for Clark at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last six appearances at The American Express, Clark has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Clark finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Clark's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|1/19/2023
|50
|70-71-64-69
|-14
|1/20/2022
|13
|65-69-69-70
|-15
|1/21/2021
|54
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-68-70
|-7
|1/17/2019
|18
|65-67-72-68
|-16
Clark's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 0.762 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Clark is averaging 1.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Clark .
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 (18th) last season, while his average driving distance of 314.0 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 19th last season, while he averaged 28.15 putts per round (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.93%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.84%
|11.73%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Clark's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 17-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 2154 points last season, Clark finished fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518 (he finished 13th in that event).
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|1.593
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.