Will Zalatoris betting profile: The American Express

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).