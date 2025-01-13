Will Zalatoris betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris placed 34th in The American Express in 2024, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Zalatoris' average finish has been 25th, and his average score 18-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Zalatoris finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Zalatoris' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|1/19/2023
|36
|69-69-67-67
|-16
|1/20/2022
|6
|71-61-70-67
|-19
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Zalatoris is averaging 1.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR with a mark of 0.197.
- On the greens, Zalatoris delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranked 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|7.72%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Zalatoris had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 1019 points last season.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|1.326
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.