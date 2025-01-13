4H AGO
Steven Fisk betting profile: The American Express
Steven Fisk will compete at the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Fisk is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fisk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Steven Fisk has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -1.880 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fisk is averaging -3.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a -0.152 mark, which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his -2.094 mark ranked 60th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk put up his best performance last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 63rd in the field at -1.398. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.807, which ranked 51st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, which ranked 65th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.