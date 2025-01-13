Steven Fisk betting profile: The American Express

Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a -0.152 mark, which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his -2.094 mark ranked 60th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk put up his best performance last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 63rd in the field at -1.398. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.807, which ranked 51st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 49th.