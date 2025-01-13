PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Gordon betting profile: The American Express

    When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Will Gordon will aim to improve upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 9-under and finished 67th at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Gordon's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Gordon's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20246767-69-65-78-9
    1/19/2023MC68-70-70-8
    1/21/20216472-68-75-72-1

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has an average of -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gordon has an average of -0.967 in his past five tournaments.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.2299.7
    Greens in Regulation %-73.39%75.00%
    Putts Per Round-30.3730.9
    Par Breakers-24.56%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.72%10.71%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon, who participated in 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Last season Gordon's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 8-under and finished 30th.
    • Gordon's 20 points last season placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 2.198 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.933, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.967

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-67-65-76-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3066-71-67-70-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.