Will Gordon betting profile: The American Express

Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 2.198 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053 (he finished 48th in that tournament).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.933, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.