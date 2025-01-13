Vincent Norrman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.

Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that event).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.207, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.