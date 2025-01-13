Vincent Norrman betting profile: The American Express
Vincent Norrman shot 13-under and placed 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Norrman has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished 54th, posting a score of 13-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Norrman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|54
|70-69-66-70
|-13
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging 0.351 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -1.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.313.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 184th last season, and his 30.84 putts-per-round average ranked 184th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|67.68%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|19.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|19.19%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Norrman put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 37th with a score of 8-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Norrman collected 43 points last season, placing 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.
- Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.207, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 45th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|-1.337
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.