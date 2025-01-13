PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Whaley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2024, Whaley finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Whaley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243467-68-66-69-18
    1/20/20224070-64-74-70-10
    1/21/2021MC69-72-3
    1/16/20202971-68-67-68-14

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whaley is averaging 3.753 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 2.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 last season ranked 175th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley had a -0.337 mark (151st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52306.0307.8
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%71.67%
    Putts Per Round3928.5828.9
    Par Breakers4425.77%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%10.28%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • Whaley compiled 285 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640. He finished 69th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.620-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.337-2.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2632.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5183.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.1772.512

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.