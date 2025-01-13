Vince Whaley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Whaley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Whaley finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Whaley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|1/20/2022
|40
|70-64-74-70
|-10
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|1/16/2020
|29
|71-68-67-68
|-14
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley is averaging 3.753 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 2.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 last season ranked 175th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley had a -0.337 mark (151st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|10.28%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- Whaley compiled 285 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224. He missed the cut in that event.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640. He finished 69th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-2.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|2.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|3.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|2.512
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.