Vince Whaley betting profile: The American Express

Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224. He missed the cut in that event.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640. He finished 69th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.