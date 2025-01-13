Kevin Kisner betting profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.