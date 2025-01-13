Kevin Kisner betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kisner's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kisner's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|1/17/2019
|57
|69-68-69-71
|-11
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -5.057 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.8
|275.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.35%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.44
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.96%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.90%
|16.67%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 23 tournaments).
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Kisner's 37 points last season placed him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.732
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.650
|-2.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.105
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.691
|-5.057
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.