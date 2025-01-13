PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Kisner at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Kisner's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kisner's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC74-75-68+1
    1/16/2020MC74-68-69-5
    1/17/20195769-68-69-71-11

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -5.057 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.8275.3
    Greens in Regulation %17662.35%64.81%
    Putts Per Round15229.4431.0
    Par Breakers18319.96%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.90%16.67%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 23 tournaments).
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Kisner's 37 points last season placed him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.732-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.650-2.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.105-1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.691-5.057

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-70-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.