3H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: The American Express

    In his most recent competition, Brendon Todd missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after a better result Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last three appearances at The American Express, Todd has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Todd missed the cut (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Todd's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC68-70-70-8
    1/20/2022MC71-68-73-4
    1/16/20203769-68-65-73-13

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 66th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 66th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging -4.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season, which ranked 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.423.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 24th on TOUR last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th. He broke par 20.59% of the time (178th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184279.8283.2
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%56.75%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.3
    Par Breakers17820.59%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.03%13.89%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Last season Todd took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Todd collected 720 points last season, placing 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 4.220 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.398-1.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.423-4.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3000.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4090.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.112-4.923

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.