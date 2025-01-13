Brendon Todd betting profile: The American Express
In his most recent competition, Brendon Todd missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after a better result Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Todd has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Todd missed the cut (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Todd's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|1/20/2022
|MC
|71-68-73
|-4
|1/16/2020
|37
|69-68-65-73
|-13
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 66th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 66th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging -4.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season, which ranked 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.423.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 24th on TOUR last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th. He broke par 20.59% of the time (178th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|279.8
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.59%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.03%
|13.89%
Todd's best finishes
- Last season Todd took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Todd collected 720 points last season, placing 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 4.220 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.398
|-1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.423
|-4.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.300
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.409
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.112
|-4.923
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The American Express.
