Brendon Todd betting profile: The American Express

Last season Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 4.220 mark ranked second in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).