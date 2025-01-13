Trey Mullinax betting profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting.