Trey Mullinax betting profile: The American Express
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax finished 59th in The American Express in 2022, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Mullinax's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2022, Mullinax finished 59th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Mullinax's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|59
|70-68-71-72
|-7
|1/17/2019
|34
|65-71-67-71
|-14
Mullinax's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -2.062 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.26%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|9.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax, who participated in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 13-under and finished 25th.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.062
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of The American Express.
