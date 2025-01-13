Victor Perez betting profile: The American Express
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Victor Perez carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express trying to improve on that finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- This is Perez's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Victor Perez has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Perez is averaging 1.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|53.09%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|12.04%
Perez's best finishes
- Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
- Last season Perez had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Perez's 654 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|1.410
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The American Express.
