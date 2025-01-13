PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Victor Perez betting profile: The American Express

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Victor Perez carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express trying to improve on that finish.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • This is Perez's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Perez is averaging 1.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1301.3
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%53.09%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.3
    Par Breakers14622.53%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%12.04%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
    • Last season Perez had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Perez's 654 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.084-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0330.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1260.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4821.410

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.