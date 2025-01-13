PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chandler Phillips betting profile: The American Express

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 25th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Phillips has entered The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 19-under and finishing 25th.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Phillips' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242570-70-63-66-19

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging 1.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season, which ranked 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.101 per round. Additionally, he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, while he averaged 28.14 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1300.6
    Greens in Regulation %13965.39%68.75%
    Putts Per Round1328.1429.0
    Par Breakers1927.24%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%12.15%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Phillips put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Phillips collected 427 points last season, ranking 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.033 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0050.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.101-1.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.026-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3221.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.453-0.097

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The American Express.

