Chandler Phillips betting profile: The American Express

Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.033 mark ranked ninth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.