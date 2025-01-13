Chandler Phillips betting profile: The American Express
Chandler Phillips seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 25th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Phillips has entered The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 19-under and finishing 25th.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Phillips' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season, which ranked 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.101 per round. Additionally, he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, while he averaged 28.14 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.39%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.24%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|12.15%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Phillips put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Phillips collected 427 points last season, ranking 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.033 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.005
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.101
|-1.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.322
|1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.453
|-0.097
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The American Express.
