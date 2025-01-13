Quade Cummins betting profile: The American Express
Quade Cummins will play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Cummins' first time competing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cummins has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Quade Cummins has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging -0.807 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging -5.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a -0.206 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.111.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins posted his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.269.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.766 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.403) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of The American Express.
