Frankie Capan III betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III is in the field for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Capan III's first time playing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Over his last five appearances, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Frankie Capan III has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Capan III has an average of 3.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 1.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The American Express.
