Frankie Capan III betting profile: The American Express

Capan III has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Over his last five appearances, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Frankie Capan III has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.

Capan III has an average of 3.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.