Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express

Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, which was his best last season. That ranked 24th in the field.