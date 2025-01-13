Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express
Tony Finau shot 19-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Finau has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 17-under.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Finau's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|1/19/2023
|16
|69-67-65-66
|-21
|1/20/2022
|40
|72-70-67-69
|-10
|1/21/2021
|4
|68-66-67-68
|-19
|1/16/2020
|14
|69-62-71-69
|-17
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard four times over his last five tournaments.
- Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -1.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 2.331 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 last season ranked 68th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.808, while he ranked 52nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 156th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 25.60% of the time (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|10.83%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1635 points last season, Finau ranked 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, which was his best last season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|2.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|2.331
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.
