4H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express

    Tony Finau shot 19-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Finau at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Finau has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Finau's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242568-67-67-67-19
    1/19/20231669-67-65-66-21
    1/20/20224072-70-67-69-10
    1/21/2021468-66-67-68-19
    1/16/20201469-62-71-69-17

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard four times over his last five tournaments.
    • Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -1.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 2.331 in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 last season ranked 68th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.808, while he ranked 52nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 156th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 25.60% of the time (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4306.6
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%72.78%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.9
    Par Breakers5425.60%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.64%10.83%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
    • Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1635 points last season, Finau ranked 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, which was his best last season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1610.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8082.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.296-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0332.331

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.