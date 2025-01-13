PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express

    In his most recent competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Kim concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 65th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Kim has an average score of 23-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC69-71-65-11
    1/19/2023669-62-67-67-23
    1/21/2021MC69-73-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.369 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -1.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 27.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0313.5
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%41.83%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers1427.50%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.17%8.82%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished second with a score of even-par (one shot back of the winner).
    • Kim accumulated 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.555, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-1.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2633.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-2.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.371-1.883

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.