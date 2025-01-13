Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express
In his most recent competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Kim concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 65th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 looking for better results.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Kim has an average score of 23-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|1/19/2023
|6
|69-62-67-67
|-23
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.369 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -1.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 27.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|41.83%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|8.82%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Kim put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished second with a score of even-par (one shot back of the winner).
- Kim accumulated 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.555, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|3.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-2.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|-1.883
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
