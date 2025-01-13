Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.555, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.