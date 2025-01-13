Tim Widing betting profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tim Widing hits the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Widing's first time competing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five events, Widing has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Widing has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -3.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -5.035 in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|19.23%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Widing's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over and finished 41st.
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.035
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of The American Express.
