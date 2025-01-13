PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing hits the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Widing at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In the past five years, this is Widing's first time competing at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Widing's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Widing has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Widing has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -3.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -5.035 in his past five tournaments.
    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.4316.4
    Greens in Regulation %-57.41%65.38%
    Putts Per Round-29.3330.6
    Par Breakers-15.74%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%19.23%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's best finishes

    • Widing participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
    • Last season Widing's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over and finished 41st.

    Widing's best Strokes Gained performances

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.035

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-68-76-73+8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.