Tim Widing betting profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Widing has an average finish of 45th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Widing has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -3.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.