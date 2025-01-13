PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore betting profile: The American Express

    Taylor Moore starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Moore has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2023, Moore failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Moore's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC68-69-71-8
    1/20/20226766-70-72-76-4

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 2.517 in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a -0.289 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 55th on TOUR last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 61st. He broke par 22.17% of the time (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.8306.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%70.83%
    Putts Per Round6128.7729.7
    Par Breakers15522.17%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%13.19%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Moore collected 803 points last season, ranking 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.130.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2612.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.289-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0480.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1900.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2102.517

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.