Taylor Moore betting profile: The American Express
Taylor Moore starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Moore has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2023, Moore failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Moore's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|68-69-71
|-8
|1/20/2022
|67
|66-70-72-76
|-4
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 2.517 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a -0.289 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 55th on TOUR last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 61st. He broke par 22.17% of the time (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|13.19%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Moore collected 803 points last season, ranking 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.130.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|2.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|2.517
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.
