Taylor Moore betting profile: The American Express

Last season Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.130.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.