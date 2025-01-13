4H AGO
Taylor Dickson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson will play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
Latest odds for Dickson at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Dickson's first time playing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Dickson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Dickson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dickson has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Dickson has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Dickson has an average of -1.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging -5.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Dickson .
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 70th in the field at -5.184.
- Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589 (he finished 69th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399). That ranked 61st in the field.
- Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.993) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 69th in the field (he finished 69th in that tournament).
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.