Taylor Dickson betting profile: The American Express

Last season Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 70th in the field at -5.184.

Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589 (he finished 69th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399). That ranked 61st in the field.