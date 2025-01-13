Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The American Express
Takumi Kanaya takes the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Kanaya's first time competing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kanaya has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kanaya has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -1.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya participated in five tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Kanaya had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 37th with a score of 6-under (14 shots back of the winner).
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kanaya posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya delivered his best performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.905), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.589
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.