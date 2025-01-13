Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kanaya posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya delivered his best performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.905), which ranked 24th in the field.