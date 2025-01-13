Sungjae Im betting profile: The American Express
Sungjae Im placed 25th in The American Express in 2024, shooting a 19-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last six trips to The American Express, Im has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2024, Im finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Im's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|1/19/2023
|18
|65-66-68-69
|-20
|1/20/2022
|11
|69-67-70-66
|-16
|1/21/2021
|12
|68-65-73-69
|-13
|1/16/2020
|10
|67-66-69-68
|-18
|1/17/2019
|12
|71-65-64-71
|-17
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 6.623 in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season ranked 29th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.054.
- On the greens, Im registered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 26.18% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|11.11%
Im's best finishes
- Im teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry, where he shot 29-under and finished third.
- Im's 1896 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.161 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|3.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|6.623
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The American Express.
