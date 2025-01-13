PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im betting profile: The American Express

    Sungjae Im placed 25th in The American Express in 2024, shooting a 19-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last six trips to The American Express, Im has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2024, Im finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Im's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242566-67-65-71-19
    1/19/20231865-66-68-69-20
    1/20/20221169-67-70-66-16
    1/21/20211268-65-73-69-13
    1/16/20201067-66-69-68-18
    1/17/20191271-65-64-71-17

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 6.623 in his past five tournaments.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season ranked 29th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.054.
    • On the greens, Im registered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 26.18% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%57.78%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.6
    Par Breakers3426.18%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%11.11%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry, where he shot 29-under and finished third.
    • Im's 1896 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.161 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3443.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0540.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2642.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1381.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8006.623

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.