Sungjae Im betting profile: The American Express

Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.161 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).