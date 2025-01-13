PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bill Haas betting profile: The American Express

    Bill Haas tries for better results in the 2025 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Haas at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Haas' average finish has been 17th, and his average score 12-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
    • In Haas' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Haas' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-73-71-4
    1/19/2023MC69-72-74-1
    1/20/2022MC73-68-71-4
    1/21/2021MC70-71-3
    1/16/2020MC68-68-75-5
    1/17/2019MC72-73-68-3

    Haas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haas has an average of -2.615 in his past five tournaments.
    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.2297.2
    Greens in Regulation %-68.92%68.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.5329.9
    Par Breakers-22.92%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.32%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas, who participated in 13 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 18th.
    • Haas' 36 points last season placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.615

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5565-68-72-73-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.