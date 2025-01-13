Bill Haas betting profile: The American Express
Bill Haas tries for better results in the 2025 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Haas' average finish has been 17th, and his average score 12-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
- In Haas' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Haas' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-72-74
|-1
|1/20/2022
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|1/21/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|1/16/2020
|MC
|68-68-75
|-5
|1/17/2019
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
Haas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haas has an average of -2.615 in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.2
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.92%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.53
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.92%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.32%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas, who participated in 13 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 18th.
- Haas' 36 points last season placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.615
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|65-68-72-73
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The American Express.
