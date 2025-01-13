Bill Haas betting profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 40th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting.