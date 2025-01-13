Si Woo Kim betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.464 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.772, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.