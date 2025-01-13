PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim betting profile: The American Express

    Si Woo Kim shot 19-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Kim has played The American Express six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 18-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242564-66-66-73-19
    1/19/20232270-64-69-66-19
    1/20/20221168-68-69-67-16
    1/21/2021166-68-67-64-23
    1/16/2020W/D87+15
    1/17/20194070-70-67-68-13

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 0.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.506 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 140th on TOUR last season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 24.12% of the time (100th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145294.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%69.26%
    Putts Per Round2328.3628.4
    Par Breakers10024.12%28.52%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.26%12.22%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 88% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished fifth at the BMW Championship.
    • Kim ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1168 points last season.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.464 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.772, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2800.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5062.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1930.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2180.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7612.928

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.