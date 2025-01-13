Si Woo Kim betting profile: The American Express
Si Woo Kim shot 19-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kim has played The American Express six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 18-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|1/19/2023
|22
|70-64-69-66
|-19
|1/20/2022
|11
|68-68-69-67
|-16
|1/21/2021
|1
|66-68-67-64
|-23
|1/16/2020
|W/D
|87
|+15
|1/17/2019
|40
|70-70-67-68
|-13
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 0.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.506 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 140th on TOUR last season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 24.12% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|28.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|12.22%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 88% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished fifth at the BMW Championship.
- Kim ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1168 points last season.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.464 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.772, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|2.928
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
