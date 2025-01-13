Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express
Sepp Straka will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he placed 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 9-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Straka has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 15-under.
- Straka finished 49th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2022).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Straka's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|49
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|1/21/2021
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|1/16/2020
|4
|69-65-68-66
|-20
|1/17/2019
|MC
|73-67-74
|-2
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.303 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|11.42%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka played 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Straka put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Straka's 1498 points last season ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|2.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|0.840
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The American Express.
