Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express

Last season Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.