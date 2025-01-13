PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he placed 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 9-under at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Straka at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Straka has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Straka finished 49th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2022).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Straka's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/20224967-69-72-71-9
    1/21/2021MC72-77+5
    1/16/2020469-65-68-66-20
    1/17/2019MC73-67-74-2

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.303 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7293.6
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%57.41%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.9
    Par Breakers10923.95%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%11.42%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka played 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Straka put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Straka's 1498 points last season ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3032.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-1.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0180.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.2050.840

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.