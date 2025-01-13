PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Samuel Stevens posted a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last two trips to The American Express, Stevens has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 66th.
    • Stevens last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 65th with a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Stevens' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20246570-65-68-74-11
    1/19/20236770-68-66-74-10

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -1.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 (17th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens sported a -0.296 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 38th last season, while he averaged 28.97 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3301.0
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%75.56%
    Putts Per Round8628.9730.2
    Par Breakers3226.47%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%13.33%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 24 times (82.8%).
    • Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 23-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 436 points last season, Stevens ranked 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4332.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2962.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.098-1.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.306-1.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5411.264

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.