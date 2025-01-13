Samuel Stevens betting profile: The American Express
In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Samuel Stevens posted a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Stevens has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 66th.
- Stevens last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 65th with a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Stevens' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|1/19/2023
|67
|70-68-66-74
|-10
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -1.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 1.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 (17th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens sported a -0.296 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 38th last season, while he averaged 28.97 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|13.33%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 24 times (82.8%).
- Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 23-under and finished fourth in that event.
- With 436 points last season, Stevens ranked 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|2.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|2.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|-1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|1.264
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.
