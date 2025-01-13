Samuel Stevens betting profile: The American Express

Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.