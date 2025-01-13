Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express
In his most recent competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Sami Valimaki concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 looking for a higher finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Valimaki missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Valimaki's recent history at The American Express
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Valimaki has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -4.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.2
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.09%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.87
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.76%
|16.32%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Valimaki put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished second with a score of 17-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 418 points last season, Valimaki finished 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.067
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.036
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.303
|-2.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.060
|0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.211
|-4.701
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The American Express.
