PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The American Express

    In his most recent competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Sami Valimaki concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Valimaki missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Valimaki's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC74-69-69-4

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Valimaki has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Valimaki is averaging 0.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -4.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Valimaki .

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110299.2304.3
    Greens in Regulation %14765.09%46.88%
    Putts Per Round7128.8728.9
    Par Breakers10124.07%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance16116.76%16.32%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Valimaki put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished second with a score of 17-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 418 points last season, Valimaki finished 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.067-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.036-1.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.303-2.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0600.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.211-4.701

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6370-68-68-74-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-75+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6772-69-70-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.