PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

    After he finished 62nd in this tournament in 2024, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Ryder at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Ryder has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Ryder's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20246269-66-67-74-12
    1/19/2023MC69-70-71-6
    1/20/20224965-68-73-73-9
    1/21/20214767-70-72-72-7
    1/16/20202969-70-68-67-14
    1/17/20194072-66-66-71-13

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season (156th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.263, while he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.85%.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8293.3
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%69.79%
    Putts Per Round11229.1529.4
    Par Breakers4225.78%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%13.89%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Ryder collected 282 points last season, ranking 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.332-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.263-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2270.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.127-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.422-1.407

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.