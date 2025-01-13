Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.