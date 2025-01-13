Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express
After he finished 62nd in this tournament in 2024, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Ryder has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Ryder's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|1/20/2022
|49
|65-68-73-73
|-9
|1/21/2021
|47
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|1/16/2020
|29
|69-70-68-67
|-14
|1/17/2019
|40
|72-66-66-71
|-13
Ryder's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season (156th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.263, while he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.85%.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|13.89%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Ryder collected 282 points last season, ranking 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|-1.407
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.
