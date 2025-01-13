PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: The American Express

    Sam Burns enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after an eighth-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last five trips to The American Express, Burns has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • Burns finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Burns' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024666-61-65-71-25
    1/19/20231164-70-64-68-22
    1/21/2021MC77-66-1
    1/16/2020671-68-67-63-19
    1/17/20191868-66-68-70-16

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Burns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Sam Burns has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has an average of 3.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 6.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR, while he ranked first with a putts-per-round average of 27.78. He broke par 28.69% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4311.0
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%56.94%
    Putts Per Round127.7827.0
    Par Breakers428.69%32.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%10.83%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Burns had his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Burns placed 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1265 points last season.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2650.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1731.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.069-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4963.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0036.183

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.