Sam Burns betting profile: The American Express

Last season Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).