Sam Burns betting profile: The American Express
Sam Burns enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after an eighth-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last five trips to The American Express, Burns has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- Burns finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Burns' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|1/19/2023
|11
|64-70-64-68
|-22
|1/21/2021
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|1/16/2020
|6
|71-68-67-63
|-19
|1/17/2019
|18
|68-66-68-70
|-16
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Burns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Sam Burns has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 3.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 6.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR, while he ranked first with a putts-per-round average of 27.78. He broke par 28.69% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|32.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|10.83%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Burns had his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Burns placed 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1265 points last season.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|3.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|6.183
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.