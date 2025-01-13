Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).