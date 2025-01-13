PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express

    Ryo Hisatsune enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Hisatsune finished 11th (with a score of 23-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hisatsune's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241165-67-68-65-23

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 2.471 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season (101st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.181 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.44%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4294.4
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14729.3929.4
    Par Breakers12323.48%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%11.11%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
    • Hisatsune placed 84th in the FedExCup standings with 522 points last season.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.041-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.016-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0652.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2710.980

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The American Express.

