Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The American Express
Ryo Hisatsune enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hisatsune finished 11th (with a score of 23-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hisatsune's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 2.471 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season (101st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.181 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.44%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|11.11%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
- Hisatsune placed 84th in the FedExCup standings with 522 points last season.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|0.980
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The American Express.
