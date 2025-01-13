Ryan Palmer betting profile: The American Express

Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383. He finished 74th in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.