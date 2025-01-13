Ryan Palmer betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is looking for better results in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Palmer has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Palmer missed the cut (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Palmer's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|1/17/2019
|MC
|69-72-72
|-3
Palmer's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -1.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.955 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 last season, which ranked 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer sported a -0.475 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.26 putts per round (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|20.56%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who took part in 17 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times (41.2%).
- Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 19th with a score of 139-under (six shots back of the winner).
- With 54 points last season, Palmer ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383. He finished 74th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-2.955
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.