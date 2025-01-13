Ryan Gerard betting profile: The American Express

Gerard has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 2.123 Strokes Gained: Putting.