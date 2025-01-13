4H AGO
Ryan Gerard betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard is a part of the field for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
Latest odds for Gerard at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Gerard's first time competing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 2.123 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 2.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Gerard .
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.