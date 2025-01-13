Mason Andersen betting profile: The American Express

Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 3.992 Strokes Gained: Putting.