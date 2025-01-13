Mason Andersen betting profile: The American Express
Mason Andersen will compete at the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Andersen is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 3.992 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Andersen is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of The American Express.
