4H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent competition.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Meissner has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and missing the cut.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Meissner's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC65-68-75-8

    Meissner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Meissner has an average finish of 28th.
    • Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Meissner is averaging -1.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 2.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner ranked 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.405.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8305.9
    Greens in Regulation %3469.98%78.09%
    Putts Per Round12629.2530.3
    Par Breakers5125.62%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.89%7.41%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Last season Meissner participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Meissner's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Meissner's 475 points last season placed him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 7.363 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1840.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4052.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1720.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.056-1.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7062.463

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-67-68-68-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.