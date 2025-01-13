McClure Meissner betting profile: The American Express

Last season Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 7.363 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).