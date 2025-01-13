McClure Meissner betting profile: The American Express
McClure Meissner hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Meissner has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Meissner's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Meissner has an average finish of 28th.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner is averaging -1.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 2.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner ranked 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.405.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|7.41%
Meissner's best finishes
- Last season Meissner participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Meissner's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Meissner's 475 points last season placed him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 7.363 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|2.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|2.463
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.