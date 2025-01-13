Jackson Suber betting profile: The American Express
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber is set to compete at for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Suber's first time playing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.
- Suber has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Suber is averaging 4.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 7.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The American Express.
