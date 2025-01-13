Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The American Express

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).