Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The American Express
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 15: Alejandro Tosti plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after a better outcome Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Tosti missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Tosti's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 16-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging 3.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked sixth, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranked 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.602.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|316.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|13.89%
Tosti's best finishes
- Last season Tosti took part in 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Tosti had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Tosti's 267 points last season placed him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|2.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|3.073
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.