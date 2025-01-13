Ricky Castillo betting profile: The American Express
Ricky Castillo is set to compete at for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Castillo is playing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Castillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Castillo has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Castillo has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ricky Castillo has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of -3.907 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Castillo is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651. He missed the cut in that event.
- Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.201 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo posted his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.378.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-5.538), which ranked in the field.
- Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked in the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The American Express.
