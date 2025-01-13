Ricky Castillo betting profile: The American Express

Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651. He missed the cut in that event.

Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.201 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo posted his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.378.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-5.538), which ranked in the field.