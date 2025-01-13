Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express
In his last competition at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Rickie Fowler finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 seeking an improved score.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Fowler has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 14-under.
- In 2024, Fowler failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Fowler's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|1/19/2023
|54
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|1/20/2022
|MC
|73-71-75
|+3
|1/21/2021
|21
|73-66-70-68
|-11
|1/16/2020
|10
|65-64-70-71
|-18
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler is averaging 3.871 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 8.117 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.08%
|9.65%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 17-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Fowler compiled 374 points last season, which ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|2.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|3.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|8.117
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.