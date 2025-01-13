PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express

    In his last competition at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Rickie Fowler finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Fowler has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In 2024, Fowler failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Fowler's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC70-68-76-2
    1/19/20235468-68-68-71-13
    1/20/2022MC73-71-75+3
    1/21/20212173-66-70-68-11
    1/16/20201065-64-70-71-18

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fowler is averaging 3.871 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 8.117 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7295.9
    Greens in Regulation %14965.01%59.65%
    Putts Per Round5828.7528.6
    Par Breakers15822.01%21.35%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.08%9.65%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 17-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Fowler compiled 374 points last season, which ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1801.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1172.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.049-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1363.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2108.117

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1463-73-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.