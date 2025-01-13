Rickie Fowler betting profile: The American Express

Fowler has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.

Fowler is averaging 3.871 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.