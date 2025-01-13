Richard Hoey betting profile: The American Express
Richard Hoey hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hoey missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hoey's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 5.178 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 (ninth) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.155 per round. Additionally, he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.90%.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 25.26% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|10.56%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
- Last season Hoey put up his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 33-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Hoey ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points last season.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.879.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance last season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|2.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|5.178
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.