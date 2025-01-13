Richard Hoey betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.879.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance last season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).