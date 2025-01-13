Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express
Rafael Campos enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Campos has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Campos last played at The American Express in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Campos' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/21/2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|1/16/2020
|MC
|73-71-76
|+4
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -4.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season ranked 137th on TOUR, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th. He broke par 24.26% of the time (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|11.90%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos last season participated in 25 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Campos' 188 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-2.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-4.707
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.