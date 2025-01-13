PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express

    Rafael Campos enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Campos has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Campos last played at The American Express in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Campos' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/21/2021MC74-77+7
    1/16/2020MC73-71-76+4

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -4.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season ranked 137th on TOUR, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th. He broke par 24.26% of the time (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8293.0
    Greens in Regulation %6668.33%70.24%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.5
    Par Breakers9724.26%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.57%11.90%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos last season participated in 25 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
    • Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Campos' 188 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.180-2.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-1.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.315-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.723-4.707

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.