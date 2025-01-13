Rafael Campos betting profile: The American Express

Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.